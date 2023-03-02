1 nabbed with jewellery stolen from cop’s house in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

A man was nabbed with jewellery, including that stolen from a police official’s home by the Jalandhar police. Jalandhar (Rural) SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Bahia said the suspect was nabbed by the Jalandhar police with a sizeable stash of gold and silver jewellery.

While a naka was laid at Bidhipur on February 28, a man was captured with a huge stash of gold. The suspect has been identified as Govinda Sharma. Gold and silver necklaces, earrings, chains and anklets were recovered from him.

The SP said the suspect was accustomed to stealing jewellery from people’s homes.