Rs 10.87 cr to be spent on sewer systems: Nijjar

Jalandhar, February 15
Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Wednesday announced the decision to spend around Rs 10.87 crore for the cleaning of sewerage, manholes through suction machines and operation and maintenance of sewerage treatment plants and main pumping stations in Jalandhar.
Dr Nijjar said approximately Rs 3.92 crore would be set aside for the operation and maintenance of 25 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plants (SBR technology) and main pumping stations at Jaitewali in Jalandhar. He added that approximately Rs 2.66 crore would be spent on the operation and maintenance of 10 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plants (SBR Technology) and the main pumping station at Bambianwali in Jalandhar.
He further said approximately Rs 4.29 crore would be spent on the cleaning of sewerage lines in Jalandhar.
