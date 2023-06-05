10 booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 10 persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer Bhajan Lal said the accused had been identified as Bindu, Pinda, Mintu, Lucky, Ranjit Singh and Kulwindar, all residents of Sihari Wal village, and their four unidentified accomplices. Harpreet Singh, a resident of the same village complained to the police that the accused assaulted him at Gill village and threatened him. IO said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is on. OC
6 robbers held with arms, drugs
Tarn Taran: Six members of a robbers’ gang, who were planning to commit a crime, were arrested with arms and drugs by the Sadar police (Patti) here on Saturday night. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here on Sunday that the accused were identified as Bobby, Sanni, Mewa (of Patti city), Jora of Toot, Diljad and Akbir, both of Machhike. The SP said the police team led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO, Patti (Sadar), in a raid arrested the six robbers and recovered 350 gm of heroin, one country-made pistol, four cartridges, one datar and one sword. The police party also impounded the motorcycle of the accused. A case under Sections 399, 402, 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC
Three booked for snatching
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three miscreants on the charge of snatching a motorcycle and cash. The police said the accused had been identified as Jora Singh, Gurpreet Singh of Rulia resident of Chak Piply village, and Bindi, a resident of Mianni village Karanbir Singh, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village, complained to the police that that the accused waylaid him on Parjian Road on May 28 and snatched his motorcycle and purse containing Rs 500. A case under sections 379-B (snatching) of IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
Man held over illicit liquor
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a village resident on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Davindar Singh said 11 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, Gurmail Singh, resident of Malowalpur village. A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC
Yadwinder Singh is Lohian Khas SHO
Phagwara: Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police MS Bhullar has appointed Yadwinder Singh as the station house officer of Lohian Khas Pur police station in place of Jai Pal Kumar who has been transferred to Police Lines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...