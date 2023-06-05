10 booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 10 persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer Bhajan Lal said the accused had been identified as Bindu, Pinda, Mintu, Lucky, Ranjit Singh and Kulwindar, all residents of Sihari Wal village, and their four unidentified accomplices. Harpreet Singh, a resident of the same village complained to the police that the accused assaulted him at Gill village and threatened him. IO said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is on. OC

6 robbers held with arms, drugs

Tarn Taran: Six members of a robbers’ gang, who were planning to commit a crime, were arrested with arms and drugs by the Sadar police (Patti) here on Saturday night. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here on Sunday that the accused were identified as Bobby, Sanni, Mewa (of Patti city), Jora of Toot, Diljad and Akbir, both of Machhike. The SP said the police team led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO, Patti (Sadar), in a raid arrested the six robbers and recovered 350 gm of heroin, one country-made pistol, four cartridges, one datar and one sword. The police party also impounded the motorcycle of the accused. A case under Sections 399, 402, 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Three booked for snatching

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three miscreants on the charge of snatching a motorcycle and cash. The police said the accused had been identified as Jora Singh, Gurpreet Singh of Rulia resident of Chak Piply village, and Bindi, a resident of Mianni village Karanbir Singh, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village, complained to the police that that the accused waylaid him on Parjian Road on May 28 and snatched his motorcycle and purse containing Rs 500. A case under sections 379-B (snatching) of IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Man held over illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a village resident on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Davindar Singh said 11 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, Gurmail Singh, resident of Malowalpur village. A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Yadwinder Singh is Lohian Khas SHO

Phagwara: Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police MS Bhullar has appointed Yadwinder Singh as the station house officer of Lohian Khas Pur police station in place of Jai Pal Kumar who has been transferred to Police Lines.