10 booked on attempt to murder charge in Nakodar

Nakodar, August 29
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 10 persons on the charge of attempt to murder.
IO Sukhwindar Singh said the accused had been identified. Rakesh Kumar of Rasulpur Kalan complained to the police that he was working at the Bhagwan Valmik temple with others on August 26 when the accused barged into the temple, and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, with intent to kill him. He was seriously injured. A case has been registered.
