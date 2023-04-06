10 Covid +ve in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

As many as 10 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19 in the district, officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said 230 new samples from the people with suspicious flu like symptoms were taken today.

Reports of 235 samples taken earlier were received, of which 10 were reported positive. These include one case each from Chakkowal bhlock and Hoshiarpur city, three from Possi block and five from Garhshankar block. He said there were 24 active cases in the district and the reports of 271 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 1,94,904 samples had been taken in the district.

The number of negative samples in the district stood at 1,56,903 while positive at 42,506. As many as 41,062 patients have recovered from the virus, and a total of 1,420 patients have died so far. Dr Kumar said the testing had been increased in the district.