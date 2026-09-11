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Home / Jalandhar / 10-Day AYUSH medical camp begins at Kapurthala Civil Hospital

10-Day AYUSH medical camp begins at Kapurthala Civil Hospital

Free health consultation, preventive guidance and Medicines will be provided

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Deepkamal Kaur
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A 10-day AYUSH medical camp was inaugurated at the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, under the directions of the Director, Ayurveda Punjab, and leadership of Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Parashar, District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Parminderjit Kaur and Civil Hospital SMO Dr Parminder Kaur by lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying tributes to Lord Dhanwantri.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parminderjit Kaur said the main objective of the camp was to provide people free health consultation, preventive health guidance and AYUSH-based healthcare services. “During the camp, people will be provided guidance regarding prevention of lifestyle-related diseases, disease-specific dietary and behavioural practices, along with free distribution of ayurvedic and homoeopathic medicines,” she said.

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She said free consultation was being provided for various health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, joint-related diseases, hormonal imbalance, mental health concerns and chronic illnesses.

Dr Parminderjit Kaur further informed that a total of 10 such AYUSH medical camps would be organised at different locations across the district, enabling maximum number of people to benefit from these healthcare services. She appealed to residents of the district to attend these camps in large numbers and avail themselves of the free healthcare services.

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Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Dr Amandeep Kaur, Dr Balram, Tarlok Virdi, Pawandeep Singh , Dr Rajpal Singh, Dr Harinder Bhagat, Dr Roshan, Dr Manpreet Kaur, Sarla, Sher Singh, Anil Kumar, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sharnadeep Singh, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sukhdayal Singh, BCC Jyoti Anand, besides health department officials, employees and a large number of local residents were present at the camp.

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