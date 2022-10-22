10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have got a 10-day remand for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after he was brought in the district courts here on Friday on production warrant from Moga.

Bishnoi, who has been held for his involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was produced in the court in connection with an FIR lodged against him on May 17 for providing arms to a criminal. An FIR number 83 under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and NDPS Act was lodged against him in the Police Station Division No. 5 here.

Bishnoi was brought here under special protection from Moga and the entire court complex had been fortified before his arrival. For security reasons, he was taken to Chandigarh where he will be interrogated in the case till his remand on October 30. The Jalandhar police had sought his remand on an earlier occasion too but was denied as the gangster’s lawyer had alleged security threat to him.