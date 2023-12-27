10 days on, cops still clueless

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

It has been 10 days since the charred body of an 18-year-old girl, Ragini, was found in a vacant plot at Arjun Nagar in Basti Bawa Khel here, the police are yet to make any headway in the case.

The case The victim, Ragini, left for school at 9 am on December 12, but did not return home. The family members searched for her in the nearby areas, but to no avail. They saw a burnt body in the vacant plot adjoining their house in the morning next day. The body was later identified as that of the missing girl.

Ragini left for school at 9 am on December 12, but did not return home. The family members searched for her in the nearby areas, but to no avail. They saw a burnt body in the vacant plot adjoining their house in the morning next day. The body was later identified as that of the missing girl.

Even after 10 days, the police are yet to get any crucial lead in the case.

Ragini’s father Kishori Lal said the police had registered a case against an unknown person under Section 302 of the IPC. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The police also recorded the statements of family members, but the investigation has hit a roadblock.

Rajesh Thakur, SHO of the Basti Bawa Khel police station, said investigations were on into the matter.

“We checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, which suggested that Ragini might not have left the house on December 12,” he said.

Emphasising the complexity of the case, the SHO said they would take the help of the technology and forensic experts to unravel the sequence of events leading to her death.