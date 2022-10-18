10 gamblers held from 2 houses, Rs 1.9L seized in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

The CIA staff of city police have arrested 10 gamblers and seized stake money of Rs 1.9 lakh from them in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the police claimed they were present near Milkbar Chowk when they received a tip-off that some persons were allegedly betting heavy amounts in a house at Abadpura Mohalla. The police said following which they conducted a raid in the house of Ashwani Kumar and six persons, including him, were arrested red-handed.

Those arrested were identified as Ashwani Kumar, Amit Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Paras, Vikas Chhabra and Saurav Dheer. Meanwhile, this was the second raid in the house of Ashwani Kumar in the past 10 days. Earlier on October 7, eight gamblers were arrested from his house and stake money of Rs 63,550 was seized.

In another case, acting on a tip-off, the police team led by Sub-I nspector Ashok Kumar, in charge CIA Staff, conducted a raid in the house of Brij Bhushan in Amar Nagar from where four persons were caught red-handed.

The police said two cases under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act had been registered against the accused at police stations Division Numbers 1 and 6.