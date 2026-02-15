DT
Home / Jalandhar / 10 boys, five girls rescued in drive against begging in Nawanshahr

10 boys, five girls rescued in drive against begging in Nawanshahr

Project Jeevan Jyot 2.0 is being implemented in Nawanshahr to eradicate child begging

Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 10:41 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Under the directions of the Director, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab and as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, Project Jeevan Jyot 2.0 is being implemented in Nawanshahr to eradicate child begging.

“Acting under the guidance of District Programme Officer Jagrup Singh, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), in coordination with divisional-level teams, has been conducting regular inspections across the district to eliminate child begging at its roots,” officials said.

On February 13, a special rescue operation was carried out in Nawanshahr, covering Banga Road, Kothi Road and Geeta Bhawan Road. District Programme Officer Jagrup Singh was present during the checking drive.

During the operation, the team identified five children, aged approximately between one and six years, who were being used for begging while in the arms of their mothers. The children, along with their mothers, were rescued on the spot. Child Protection Officer Gaurav Sharma conducted on-the-spot counselling of the mothers, and the cases were presented before the Child Welfare Committee to ensure appropriate action in the best interest and safety of the children.

Providing further details, the officials informed that under Project Jeevan Jyot 2.0, continuous checking drives are being conducted throughout the district.

In 2026 so far, a total of 15 children (10 boys and 5 girls) have been rescued from begging and linked with formal education. Of these, nine children were rescued in January and six in February.

During the drive, the DCPU team also sensitized shopkeepers and the general public, urging them not to encourage child begging or child labour involving children below 18 years of age. Citizens were requested to report any such cases to the Child Helpline at 1098 so that appropriate measures, including school enrolment and access to government welfare schemes, can be ensured.

Officials emphasised that engaging children in begging or labour is a punishable offense under the Juvenile Justice Act, and strict legal action will be taken against offenders.

The team further appealed to parents to send their children to school instead of forcing them into begging, thereby ensuring a brighter future for them.

