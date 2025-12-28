10 Indians confirmed dead after joining Russian army, 4 still missing

Ten Indian youths who had gone abroad to earn a livelihood and later joined the Russian army have been confirmed dead. Among them, three were from Punjab, and the other seven were from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. To search for these youths, Jagdeep Singh, an Indian who had also gone to Russia, looked for the Indians who had joined the Russian army in Moscow and other places but could not find any trace of them.

Returning to India, Jagdeep presented all the documents to Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal’s office, which confirmed the deaths of these young men as per the Russian army. The parents of these deceased youths had been waiting for their children to return safely.

According to Jagdeep, the 10 Indians confirmed dead include Tejpal Singh from Amritsar, Arvind Kumar from Lucknow, Dhirendra Kumar from UP, Vinod Yadav, Yogendra Yadav, and five others. The four missing Indians are Deepak, Yogeshwar Prashad, Azharuddin Khan, and Ram Chandra.

He revealed that he first met Sant Seechewal on June 29, 2024, during which he submitted a petition for the safe return of his brother Mandeep and other Indian youths trapped in Russia. Following this, Sant Seechewal met the Foreign Minister and wrote a letter requesting their safe return. Jagdeep mentioned that Sant Seechewal has been helping the affected families.

Jagdeep explained that when he could not find any information about his brother Mandeep, he decided to travel to Russia. Seechewal helped by arranging tickets and also provided him with a letter so that he wouldn’t face any problems in Russia.

He mentioned that he has visited Russia twice. During his first trip, he stayed there for 21 days, and on his second trip, he stayed for two months and gathered substantial information.

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal appealed to the Indian government to completely stop the recruitment of Indian youths in the Russian army. Referring to the letter he wrote to the Foreign Minister, he stated that he has requested that the bodies of the Indian youths who have died in the Russian army be sent to their families so they can perform the final rites according to their traditions. He also urged strict action against the travel agents who deceive people into joining the army.