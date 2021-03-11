10 involved in drug peddling, theft, snatching cases arrested in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Tightening noose around drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the city, the Jalandhar Commissionerate police have arrested 10 criminals involved in theft, drug peddling and snatchings in the city.

Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said the police have started a special drive to nab the anti-social elements in the city under ADCP (Investigation) Gurbaz Singh as a part of which special checking aimed at maintaining law and order and making Jalandhar a drug-free city were being conducted.

He said during a checking at Surya enclave organised by ACP Nirmal Singh and SHO Rama Mandi Navdeep Singh, the police arrested Neeru Arora with 12 intoxicant injections. Toor said already five cases under various sections of the Excise Act and the NDPS Act have been registered against Neeru who was involved in supplying these drug injections.

Similarly, he said the police also arrested Seema with 300 gm of marijuana (ganja) from Santoshi Nagar near Kazi Mandi. The Commissioner of police further said that another woman Babita devi was arrested with 220 gm of marijuana. On a tip-off, the police arrested Manjeet with one case of illegal liquor adding that while Neeru Arora, Seema and Babita have been booked under the NDPS Act, an FIR has been lodged against Manjeet under the Excise Act.

He further said the Basti Bawa Khel police has busted a gang involved in theft and snatching with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested have been identified as Veeru Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Amanpreet Singh. He said five mobile phones, one sharpededged weapon and one Activa without number have been recovered from the gang.

The division No. 8 police have also busted a gang involved in drug peddling with the arrest of its three members. Toor said the arrested criminals have been identified as Vikas Upadhya, Gurpreet Singh and Mani Kumar.

Toor said 19 grams of heroin have been seized from the accused along with an Enfield motorcycle (PB07- BC-5105). The drive against anti social elements would be further intensified in the coming days by ensuring severest of severe action against them, he added.