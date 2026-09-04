Rs 10 lakh stolen from bizman’s car in Jalandhar

An unidentified man stole Rs 10 lakh from a businessman’s car near Kesar Petrol Pump on Wednesday evening.

Sharan Pal Singh, owner of Bhatia Electric Store, said he was returning from his store in Phagwara Gate Market last evening and halted at the petrol pump to get the air pressure of his car tyres checked.

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He said he was in his car when a man asked him to step out, saying that a tyre of his car seemed to have been punctured at least 4-5 points.

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He said he came out of his car and started checking the tyre. After getting the repair work done, he sat in his car to realise that the cash bag on the back seat of his car was missing.

He said he asked the filling station owner to check the CCTV footage and spotted a thief opening the car from the driver’s side and taking away the bag.

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His brother Gunit Pal Singh also reached the spot and confirmed the amount. The brothers called the police. ADCP City-1 Mukhtiar Rai said a case had been registered under Police Station New Baradari. He said the police were conducting technical investigations to track down the suspect. “We have got some leads. We are working on them”, he said. He ruled out the involvement of any gang in the theft.

A similar incident had taken place more than two weeks ago. An iron merchant was returning home with Rs 72 lakh cash. He was waylaid and his cash was robbed. The police had later recovered the entire amount and arrested six persons, including his helper.