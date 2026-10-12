10 months on, Kapurthala Zila Parishad yet to hold first meeting

More than 10 months after the election of Kapurthala Zila Parishad members, the first meeting of the body is yet to be convened. The elections for the posts of Chairman and Vice-Chairman also remain pending. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Surinder Singh Rawalpindi has expressed concern over the situation, calling it a matter of serious concern for democratic functioning and demanded that the government and administration publicly explain the reasons for the delay.

Rawalpindi said that no collective discussion had yet taken place among the elected members regarding development works and various schemes launched by the Central and Punjab governments. He pointed out that people elect their representatives to raise local issues, highlight public grievances and participate in decisions concerning the development of their respective areas. However, the continued absence of meetings has deprived the elected members of the opportunity to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

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He said that keeping elected representatives out of the decision-making process and preventing them from participating in development-related discussions amounted to disregarding the mandate given by the people. He urged the government and the administration to clarify their position and explain why the functioning of the Zila Parishad had not been initiated despite the passage of such a long period since the elections.

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Rawalpindi demanded that the first meeting of the Kapurthala Zila Parishad be convened without further delay, followed by the election of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman.