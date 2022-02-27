10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 26

The Nawanshahr administration has identified 10 families whose wards are stranded in Ukraine and nearby international borders after a conflict erupted between the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

Helplines: 90417-62008, 84370-03918 e-mail: dc.nsr@punjab.gov.in

Divulging the details, DC Vishesh Sarangal said out of them, nine residents were on student visas, while one on work visa at Ukraine.

He said after launching the helpline for procuring the information of these stranded residents, the administration got distress calls of these 10 families.

“We have assured the family members of the safe return of their kin,” said the Deputy Commissioner, adding that the list and particulars of all district residents, stranded there, have been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs through the state Home Department.

He said out of these stranded residents, eight belong to Nawanshahr, while one each to Banga and Balachaur sub-divisions. He said as per details and locations with the parents/families, three residents were at the Poland border, while two at the Romania border.

The DC said the district administration has already issued helpline numbers 90417-62008 and 84370-03918, besides e-mail dc.nsr@punjab.gov.in, yesterday which is being supervised by PCS Officer Deepankar Garg.