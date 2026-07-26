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Home / Jalandhar / 10 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to strengthen healthcare in Jalandhar

10 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to strengthen healthcare in Jalandhar

75 Aam Aadmi Clinics already providing free & quality healthcare services

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurates a new Aam Aadmi Clinic in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo
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As part of the Punjab Government’s initiative to establish 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, 10 new clinics were inaugurated in the district on Friday. On the occasion, Punjab Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurated three new Aam Aadmi Clinics at Siddharth Nagar, Bhargo Nagar, and the Sports and Surgical Complex in the city.

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Addressing the gathering, the Cabinet Minister said the opening of these new clinics would further strengthen healthcare services in the district. Punjab Gau Sewa Commission vice-chairman Prem Bhagat, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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Bhagat said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government was making continuous efforts to provide better healthcare facilities to all sections of society.

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He said that 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district were already providing free and quality healthcare services to residents, and with the inauguration of 10 more clinics, the total number had increased to 85. He added that patients visiting these clinics were provided 107 types of medicines free of cost. In addition, 47 types of laboratory tests, free scanning facilities at registered centres for pregnant women, and anti-rabies vaccines during OPD hours were also being made available.

An Aam Aadmi Clinic was also inaugurated at Sarai Khas by Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh. Besides this, clinics were opened at villages Lasara, Nangal, Salempur, Gadaipur, Lamma Pind, and Polytechnic College.

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Councillors Ayub Duggal, Raj Kumar Raju, Rupa Bhagat, and Gurjit Singh Ghuman, AAP leader Stephen Kler, Sudesh Bhagat, and officials from the health department were also present during the inauguration ceremonies.

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