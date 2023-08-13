10 samples of used oil collected in Hoshiarpur dist

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 12

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh collected 10 samples of used oil during a checking in Hoshiarpur and Mahilpur on Friday to ensure that residents get adulteration-free quality food items in the district.

He said adulteration would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against those involved in the act under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The District Health Officer said his team collected two samples of used oil from New Rana Sweets, Mahilpur, two samples from Dominic Pizza, Mahilpur, two samples from Crisp Canada, Mahilpur, two samples from Delicious Bytes, Mahilpur, and two samples from Nest Snack Bar, Hoshiarpur. All these samples were sent to a food testing laboratory in Kharar.

He said as per the instructions of the government, the checking campaign would be conducted in the district to make sure that people get pure and clean food items. Strict action would be taken against those found violating norms.

Appealing to those preparing and selling food items in the district, he said in view of the public interest, they should ensure the sale of pure, standard and quality items only.

Dr Lakhbir Singh said registration or licence was mandatory for every small and big food business operator (FBOs). Mandatory annual registration fee of Rs 100 is necessary for FBOs with annual sales of less than Rs 12 lakh, while annual licence fee of Rs 2,000 is to be paid for FBOs with annual sales of more than Rs 12 lakh.

#Hoshiarpur