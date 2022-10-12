10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 11

Despite aggressive campaigning to create awareness against farm fires, 10 cases of stubble burning have been registered in Jalandhar. Of the 10 cases, three are in Jalandhar West block, two in Nakodar and five in Lohian block.

The villages where the fire incidents have been reported are Mehrajwala, Chota Bara, Baghela, Raipur Araiya, Mustafapur, Kang Kala, Kamboj and Mangeki in Nakodar, Lohian and Jalandhar West blocks.

As per sources, officials have been told to emphasise on adopting ways with which the farmers don’t indulge in stubble burning. Sources said the farmers would be given warning if they burn crop residue.

Recently, it was highlighted how the Agriculture Department had taken an initiative of creating videos of farmers who are not burning stubble for the past many years. Such videos are shared on various social media channels to motivate other farmers.

The department has identified 47 hotspots where the maximum number of fire incidents was reported. Out of 981 villages in the district, 47 got their name registered under hotspot villages of the Jalandhar category.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswant Rai said the administration will now take action against those who have burnt stubble. “We create awareness and we want people to shun the practice,” he said.

Notably, in 2019, as many as 1,549 stubble-burning incidents were registered and there was an increase in 2020 when Jalandhar witnessed 1,763 incidents, and last year 2,555 cases were recorded. Every year the cases are increasing. The administration, along with the Agriculture Department, often embarks on a special campaign to distribute subsidised paddy straw management equipment among farmers, but it seems that a farmer is in no mood to shift and adopt other methodologies.