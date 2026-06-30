10 visually impaired youth equipped with computer skills

A 26-day skill development training programme for visually impaired youth was organised by NGO Saksham Punjab at the Saksham Tech Vision Lab, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar.

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Held from June 1 to 26, the programme was specially designed to equip persons with visual impairment with essential life and workplace skills. It focused on enhancing digital literacy, independent mobility, communication and employability, thereby fostering greater self-reliance and confidence.

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A total of 10 visually impaired participants successfully completed the programme. The training curriculum included basic computer skills and MS Word sessions conducted by Rajat and Abhishek, mobility training by Jyoti and soft skills development by Khushi.

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The valedictory function was graced by VK Sood and his wife, Nandita Sood, a long-time supporter of Saksham, along with Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries lauded Saksham Punjab’s sustained efforts to empower persons with visual impairment through skill development. They encouraged the participants to continue learning with confidence, determination and a spirit of independence.

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In a generous gesture of appreciation, VK Sood presented Rs 2,500 to each participant in recognition of their commitment and perseverance during the programme. He also honoured two trainers with Rs 5,000 each for their dedicated contribution to the successful conduct of the training.

The proceedings were anchored by Prabhu Dayal, while Harvinder, lab manager, extended continuous support and assistance to the participants throughout the programme.

Dr Prem Sagar, Head of the Department and Associate Professor at HMV College, and Deepika Sood, General Secretary of Saksham Punjab, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters and well-wishers whose contributions made the programme a success. Both Dr Prem Sagar and Deepika Sood are themselves visually impaired and have dedicated their lives to empowering others to overcome the challenges of visual disability through education, training, and support.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. Certificates of completion were presented to all the participants, and the guests congratulated them on their hard work and dedication, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The programme also received wholehearted support from members of the community. Swami Shantanand arranged boarding and lodging for the outstation male participants at Gurdwara Pritam Bhavan, Gopal Nagar, while Dr Ekta Khosla, Principal of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, provided accommodation for the female participants. Lunch for all the trainees throughout the 26-day programme was generously sponsored by Rajeev Jain of Rajeev Metal Works.

The organisers acknowledged that such collective community support played a vital role in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the training programme, reaffirming the shared commitment to building a more inclusive and empowering society for persons with visual impairment.