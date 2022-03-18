10-year jail for drug peddler

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jalandhar, Lalit Kumar Singla has sentenced a drug peddler, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehat Pur, to 10-year imprisonment for smuggling intoxicant powder. He was also slapped a fine of Rs1 lakh. The Mehat Pur police had arrested the accused with contraband. OC

Thieves decamp with valuables

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing household goods from a house. Hussan Lal, a resident of Golden Avenue colony, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on March 16 and decamped with household goods. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified accused. OC

Man held for sacrilege

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of hurting religious sentiments. Investigating Officer (IO) Balbir Chand said the accused has been identified as Sukhjindar Singh, a resident of Bagga village. Surjit Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused barged into Gurdwara Bhagwan Valmik on March 16 and tore part and parcel of Guru Sahib and assaulted him. A case has been registered. OC

Mom-daughter duo arrested

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a mother-daughter duo on the charge of assaulting a villager today. Investigating Officer (IO) Tirath Ram said the accused have been identified as Baljindar Kaur, a resident of Ladharr village, and her daughter Mamata. Rattan Kumar, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused assaulted him with weapons and injured him. A case has been registered. OC

Man booked for sexual assault

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Bawa Singh said that the accused has been identified as Som Nath, alias Soma, a resident of Sunner Kalan village. Suman Bala, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted her and tore her clothes. A case has been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made till now. OC

Dhaba ransacked over cold rice

Phagwara: A group of youths on Wednesday night ransacked a dhaba on Phagwara-Jalandhar Jamshed road after they were served cold rice. The youth were having dinner at Patwari Dhaba, when one of them complained about cold rice served to them and slapped the waiter. However, the tensions were eased after DSP Ravinder Singh reached there and pacified both ofthe parties.