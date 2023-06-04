10-year jail for heroin smuggling

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Yukti Goel, has awarded ten-year imprisonment to Balwindar Kaur, alias Bindar, a resident of Shankar village, for heroin smuggling. She was also slapped with a fine of Rs one lakh. The Lohian Khas police had arrested the accused on November 28, 2018. OC

Man smuggles liquor, nabbed

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a person for smuggling liquor. The police said nine bottles of liquor were seized from the suspect, identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Fatehpur village. A case under Sections 61, 1and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered in this regard.

Nakodar man dies in accident

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked an unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence. Santokh Ram, a resident of Shidham Station Wale, filed a complaint with the police that his nephew Dirj Sidhu went to Nakodar to on the morning of June 2 when an unidentified truck hit his motorcycle. The police said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 110 tablets were recovered from the suspect, identified as Gurdeep Singh. The police said a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC