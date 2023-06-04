10-year jail for heroin smuggling

Phagwara: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Yukti Goel, has awarded ten-year imprisonment to Balwindar Kaur, alias Bindar, a resident of Shankar village, for heroin smuggling. She was also slapped with a fine of Rs one lakh. The Lohian Khas police had arrested the accused on November 28, 2018. OC
Man smuggles liquor, nabbed
Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a person for smuggling liquor. The police said nine bottles of liquor were seized from the suspect, identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Fatehpur village. A case under Sections 61, 1and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered in this regard.
Nakodar man dies in accident
Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked an unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence. Santokh Ram, a resident of Shidham Station Wale, filed a complaint with the police that his nephew Dirj Sidhu went to Nakodar to on the morning of June 2 when an unidentified truck hit his motorcycle. The police said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC had been registered. OC
Drug peddler arrested
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 110 tablets were recovered from the suspect, identified as Gurdeep Singh. The police said a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...