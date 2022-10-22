10-year jail for peddling drugs

Shahkot: The Jalandhar Additional District and Sessions Judge, Yukti Goyal, has sentenced Arunnjit Singh son of Amrik Singh, a resident of Kania Khurd village to 10 years of imprisonment on the charge of drug peddling. He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The Shahkot police had booked him under various Sections of the NDPS Act in 2014. OC
1 booked for illegal mining
Shahkot: The police booked a villager under the charges of illegal sand mining and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Harbhajan Lal said the accused had been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Thamu Wal village. Junior Engineer-cum-mining inspector (Nakodar /Shahkot) said the accused illegally mined the sand from a land in Ram Pur village and threatened a village resident, Bindar Singh and also hurled abuses at him. The IO said a case had been registered under Section 21 of the Mining Act and Sections 379, 506 and 294 of the IPC against the accused. OC
1 arrested for snatching bid
Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person and booked another on the charge of snatching cash from a Nakodar village resident. The investigating officer, Gurdev Singh, said the arrested accused had been identified as Lovpreet Singh, alias Bhupa, of Mulle Wal Khehra village in Shahkot. Gurmail Singh, a resident of Mudh village complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice hit his scooter and snatched Rs 4,800 from him on October 17. The IO said a case under Section 379-B and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and his accomplice, Honey, a resident of Kotli Gajran village in Shahkot. OC
One held under Gambling act
Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested Jasvir Singh of Mudh village under the Punjab Gambling Act. Investigating Officer Jasvir Singh said the accused was selling betting slips at a bus stand village.
