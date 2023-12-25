100 bags of rice stolen

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A rice mill godown was reportedly burgled in Partapura village near Goraya on Saturday night. As per reports, as many as 12 armed robbers entered the rice mill. After demolishing the wall, they took away 110 bags of rice and managed to flee in a four-wheeler, police said. Though watchman Ram Partap raised the alarm, robbers bundled him inside a room and fled after locking it from outside. The police have registered a case. OC

Car stolen from outside hotel

Phagwara: A car bearing was reportedly stolen from outside a hotel near Club Cabanna along the national highway in Phagwara on Saturday night. Car owner Harwinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that he went inside the hotel to attend a marriage function after parking his car near the hotel. When he returned back, he found the car stolen. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Minor girl abducted

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Ram Shabhi, a resident of Pipa Rangi locality in Phagwara, the police have registered a case against an unknown person on the charges of kidnapping his minor daughter. The victim told the police that her 17-year-old daughter went to the school on December 22, but did not return home. He expressed his doubts that someone might have abducted his daughter. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC. OC

Liquor trader arrested

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 20 bottles of liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Nitin Rai, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s earrings

Phagwara: Unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched earrings from an old woman on Saturday. The victim’s son, Sahil, complained to the police that the miscreants attacked his mother on the Nurmahal-Bilga road. Investigating officer Varinder Mohan said the police had received a complaint and further investigations were on. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a youth and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Akash Deep, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Mehat Pur, Kalu, a resident of Udhowal village, and Satwarg, alias Sato, a resident of Akabar Pur Kalan village falling under the Shahkot police station. Gagan Deep (20), a resident of Khurla Pur village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him on December 23 and attacked him with weapons, threatening him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.

