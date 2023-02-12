100-bed critical care unit in 3 months: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Saturday said the construction of a new critical care unit at Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Civil Hospital would start within three months as tenders for this project are likely to be floated within a month.

The DC said the Public Works Department was preparing to begin construction work for the new ultra-modern critical care unit at the earliest. He further said the 100-bed new critical care unit would pave the way for quality treatment to critical patients in the district. He further said preparation of the layout of the project was in the final phase and tenders were likely to be floated within a month. He further added the total cost of the project is Rs 44.50 crore and it would be borne by both the state and Centre jointly.

The DC also stated a total of three sites had been identified for the project and after due deliberations, the location of the existing Civil Surgeon’s office has been finalised by the committee. He said there was also a proposal to set up an integrated public health laboratory to provide affordable pathological services to people. He also mentioned that the project cost also included funds for the purchase of the equipment and requisite manpower.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Raman Sharma said that this critical care unit would cater to the needs of people across the district requiring advanced medical services. The building of the existing civil Surgeon office would be demolished and a new critical care unit would come up here.