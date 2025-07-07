100 booked for blocking road during protest

The Talwara police have registered a case against more than 100 individuals, naming 10 of them, for obstructing traffic on the Talwara-Daulatpur road during a protest. The incident occurred on July 4, when members of the Khanan Roko Jameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti staged a sit-in protest near village Bhol Klota, demanding action over the attack on retired Subedar Captain Manohar Lal.

According to Talwara police station in-charge Satpal Singh, the protesters blocked the State Highway by sitting on mats in the middle of the road. ASI Sikandar Singh, along with his police force, was present on duty in the area. Approximately 100 men and women participated in the protest, with Dharmendra Singh and other members of the Khanan Roko Jameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti delivering speeches using a loudspeaker.

In light of these events, the Talwara police have booked Rajesh Kumar (resident of Bhol Bhadamanian), Deepak Kumar (resident of Haled), Sushil Kaushal (resident of Kartoli), Ashok Kumar (resident of Baringli), Yadvinder Singh Minhas (resident of Palahad), Pyara Singh (resident of Vidya Enclave Talwara), Manoj Kumar (resident of Palahad), Sushil Kumar (resident of Mangu Maira), Raman Kumar (resident of Bhol Klota), and Dharmendra Singh (resident of Naushera Simbli), along with about 100 other unidentified individuals, for blocking the road and disturbing the public.