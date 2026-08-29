100 emerging hockey players receive sports kits in Jalandhar on National Sports Day

To commemorate the 121st birth anniversary of legendary hockey player and Olympian Major Dhyan Chand and National Sports Day, the Surjit Hockey Society organised a special function at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park in Jalandhar, on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sports kits were distributed to 100 emerging hockey players associated with the Surjit Hockey Academy at the event.

Advertisement

Varjeet Singh Walia, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, and ex-officio president of the Surjit Hockey Society, was the chief guest and distributed the kits to the young players.

Advertisement

Greetings the players on National Sports Day, Walia said sports play a vital role in the overall development of youth and inculcate discipline, hard work, team spirit and a sense of responsibility.

He said the life and dedication of Major Dhyan Chand continued to inspire young players. Dhyan Chand represented India at the Olympic Games in 1928, 1932 and 1936, winning gold medals on all three occasions and earning Indian hockey a distinct place on the world stage.

Advertisement

Calling Jalandhar a nursery of hockey talent, Walia said the city had earned a distinct identity in India and abroad for producing hockey players. He stressed the need to provide young athletes with every possible opportunity and support to carry forward the city's glorious legacy.

Working President of the Surjit Hockey Society Lekh Raj Nayyar said the distribution of sports kits was aimed at promoting hockey at the grassroots level and supporting talented players belonging to economically weaker sections.

He said the Society had been working to promote hockey and provide young players with better training facilities.

Walia, office-bearers of the Society, coaches, players and parents also cut a cake to commemorate Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary and paid tribute to the hockey player. They pledged to further strengthen Jalandhar’s hockey legacy and provide more opportunities to emerging players.

Iqbal Singh Sandhu, CEO of the Surjit Hockey Society, said the sports kits were provided by the Punjab government’s Department of Sports and the Surjit Hockey Society with the support of Dr BS Johal, Managing Director, Johal Superspeciality Hospital.

Sandhu appreciated Dr Johal for his support in encouraging young players and promoting hockey.

Senior office-bearers of the Society, Olympian Rajinder Singh, players and other dignitaries were also present at the event.