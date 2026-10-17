100-foot Ravana, ‘Nasha Danav’ to be burnt on Dasehra in Jalandhar

Jalandhar is set to witness the burning of its tallest Ravana effigy this Dasehra. A team of 18 artisans from Agra is working round the clock to make a 100-foot-tall effigy for the celebrations to be held at Sain Dass Dasehra Ground here.

Leading the team is Sayeed, who has been travelling to the city for the past 17 years to make giant effigies that have become a highlight of the celebrations.

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Sayeed learnt the craft at the age of 11 from his mentor, Hasrat Ali. He ran a bangle business in Agra but now travels to Jalandhar nearly two months before Dasehra.

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This year, the team is preparing a 100-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, an 80-foot effigy of Kumbhkaran and a 70-foot effigy of Meghnad.

Waterproof paper is being used to make the effigies, while disco lights in Ravana’s eyes and smoke effects are expected to lend a dramatic touch to the spectacle when the effigies are set ablaze.

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This year, the Shri Mahakali Mandir Dussehra Committee, which organises the city’s largest Dasehra celebrations, has also introduced a 30-foot effigy of ‘Nasha Danav’ to highlight the drug menace in Punjab.

Tarsem Kapoor, president of the committee, said, “The effigy will have a cigarette in its mouth and an alcohol bottle in one hand, symbolising the addictions that have affected society. Ravana is burnt to symbolise the triumph of good over evil, and through the ‘Nasha Danav’ effigy, we want to convey a similar message against the menace of drugs and substance abuse.”