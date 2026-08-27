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Home / Jalandhar / 100 young hockey players to get sports kits on National Sports Day

100 young hockey players to get sports kits on National Sports Day

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a tournament at the hockey stadium in Jalandhar. Photo for representation only
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On the occasion of the birth anniversary of hockey wizard and legendary player Major Dhyan Chand and National Sports Day, the local Surjit Hockey Society will organise a special event on August 29 at the Astroturf practice ground of Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park, Jalandhar.

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Giving information in this regard, CEO of Surjit Hockey Society Iqbal Singh Sandhu, PCS (Retd), said that Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and president of Surjit Hockey Society Varjeet Singh Walia will attend the event as the chief guest. On the occasion, sports kits will be distributed among 100 emerging young hockey players of the Surjit Hockey Academy run by the Surjit Hockey Society.

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National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who won Olympic gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

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Sandhu further said the initiative by the Surjit Hockey Society aims to promote sports talent at the grassroots-level, encourage youth to take up sports and provide them with the necessary support to advance in the field of hockey. The event will begin at 6.30 am on August 29.

The sports kits are being provided by the Sports Department of the Punjab Government and the Surjit Hockey Society in collaboration with Dr BS Johal, Managing Director, Johal Super Specialty Hospital, Jalandhar.

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