1,000 kg paneer, 68 kg cream seized in Jalandhar

The Food Safety Department on Wednesday seized 1,000 kg of paneer and 68 kg of cream from a storage facility on Kala Sanghian Road after the owner failed to provide satisfactory records regarding the manufacture of the paneer stored at the premises.

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The facility belongs to a prominent dairy operator who supplies paneer in the city.

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Acting under the supervision of the Assistant Food Commissioner, a food safety team comprising officials Mukul Gill, Robin Kumar and Ravi Nandan conducted raids at dairy establishments in the Jamsher Dairy Complex and Model House areas.

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During inspections at Chawla Dairy in Model House, officials sought records related to the sale of milk and milk products. The owner informed the team that the products were prepared at a facility on Kala Sanghian Road.

However, during a subsequent inspection of the Kala Sanghian Road unit, officials found that only ghee and curd were being manufactured there and no paneer production was taking place. As the owner could not satisfactorily explain where the paneer had been produced, the department collected samples of paneer, cream, ghee and curd from the facility.

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Suspecting possible adulteration, officials seized the entire stock of 1,000 kg paneer and 68 kg cream stored at the premises and sent samples for laboratory analysis.

The team also collected milk and ghee samples from Radhe Dairy, Lovely Dairy and Satpal Dairy at the Jamsher Dairy Complex.

In all, nine milk and milk product samples were collected during the raids and sent to the State Food Laboratory for testing. Department officials said they had also written to the State Food Analyst seeking an early report on samples taken from the seized stock.