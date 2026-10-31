10,000 students face uncertainty as PTU affiliations still pending

Nearly 90 colleges and 10,000 allied healthcare course students in Punjab are facing uncertainty as IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is yet to issue affiliation orders for the academic session 2026-27.

The students had started enrolling in the courses in July this year. They have been attending classes for the past nearly three months but their mid-term examinations have not been conducted owing to the prevailing confusion.

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The confusion stems from the fact that the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), a parallel state body that came up about five years ago, had made certain amendments to the rules and regulations recently, including those in nomenclature and curriculum.

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The IKGPTU had delayed the affiliation process as it was awaiting a UGC notification, endorsing NCAHP courses, which came up on August 27.

Subsequently, the IKGPTU sought a clarification from the NCAHP regarding offering of B.Sc Cardiac Care Technology (CCT) and B.Sc Operation Theatre Technology (OTT), to which objections had been raised by the commission. However, the university had to seek further clarification from NCAHP, resulting in additional delays. Consequently, affiliations for nearly 80-90 colleges offering allied healthcare courses remain pending. The admission to the courses is still on and the deadline falls on October 31.

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Dr Anshu Kataria, President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), has written to the Health Minister seeking the state government's intervention to take up the matter with NCAHP. Dr Kataria urged the NCAHP to consider Punjab as a special case and grant a one-month extension for allied healthcare admissions, ensuring that nearly 10,000 students do not lose an academic year due to administrative delays.

What Registrar says

IKGPTU Registrar Dr Navdeepak Sandhu said, "We are expecting a clarity on the matter tomorrow from the state commission. We do not want to flout any rules and regulations and will go by the final decision of the state commission. There are some healthcare courses to which there are no objections from the NCAHP regarding nomenclature or syllabus. They will surely be allowed to run but there are other courses to which there can be objections. We shall go as per the laid-out procedure."