101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Chabbewal, September 10

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday night raided a drug de-addiction centre, which had been running without any government approval for almost two months close to the Chabbewal police station, and rescued 101 patients admitted there.

A team of Health Department examined the centre and asked the cops to seal it. Doctors conducted the medical examination of the youths found in the centre. One of them was found bearing injuries, so his medical examination was done and the report was submitted to the police.

On Saturday morning, Civil Surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh and other officials visited the centre. Psychiatrist Dr Raj Kumar said the dope test of 22 staff members of the centre had come negative. Also, no banned medicine had been found in the centre, which was being run by Gurinder Singh, a resident of Bassi Kalan. Gurinder could not produce any document to show that the centre was approved, he added.

Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said almost all the patients found admitted in the centre were found fit after the medical examination and were handed over to their relatives by the police. He said the centre was completely illegal as it was having no licence or permission by the department and the authorities concerned. Police station incharge Gurpreet Singh said action would be taken as per law.

Tehsildar Harkaram Singh Randhawa, Dr Pawan Kumar, Dr Harbans Kaur, Dr Manpreet Bains, Dr Sahil, Dr Raja Ram Bhatia and Dr Gurmel Bhikhowal among other officials were present on the occasion.