105 residing within ‘lal lakeer’ in Kapurthala district get property cards

As part of an initiative aimed at empowering residents living in houses falling within the lal lakeer, 105 property cards were handed over to beneficiaries under Phase-I of the Mera Ghar Mere Naam (SVAMITVA) scheme, providing them ownership rights over their properties.

Under the initiative, 21 property owners in Kapurthala and 22 in Dhilwan received cards. In Sultanpur Lodhi, 62 property cards were distributed to beneficiaries by Sajjan Singh Cheema, Chairman, Kapurthala Improvement Trust, along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jasjit Singh.

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Addressing the beneficiaries, Cheema said the state government had launched the scheme with the objective of providing property cards to residents living within the lal lakeer and ensuring proper ownership documentation of their houses. He said the initiative was a significant step towards giving legal recognition to residential properties that had remained without formal ownership documentation for several decades.

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Besides providing security of ownership, these property rights would also enable beneficiaries to make productive and economic use of their properties, including accessing various facilities available to legal property owners. Cheema said a systematic process had been adopted for preparing the legal ownership records. Drone-based mapping of villages was carried out to accurately identify and map properties situated within the lal lakeer. The maps prepared through drone surveys were subsequently obtained and displayed on large flex boards at prominent and common places in the respective villages, enabling residents to examine the details of their properties.

Cheema further said that the administration subsequently invited objections and claims from residents regarding the mapped properties. These objections were examined and resolved by the revenue department authorities concerned before the final property records were prepared.

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Cheema said the people residing within the lal lakeer had historically faced difficulties due to the absence of proper documentation of their houses and plots, and the SVAMITVA initiative had provided them an opportunity to obtain formal property records. SDM Jasjit Singh said the administration was committed to ensuring that the benefits of the scheme reached all eligible beneficiaries. He said that the process of property mapping, verification, disposal of objections and preparation of property cards was being carried out in a coordinated and transparent manner by the concerned departments.