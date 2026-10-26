DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 10,500 litres lahan seized near Sutlej riverbank

10,500 litres lahan seized near Sutlej riverbank

Search operation conducted along Sutlej riverbank in Gagrewal village from 5 am to 2 pm

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lahan seized by the Excise Department in nine-hour drive under Yudh Nashian Virudh along the Sutlej riverbank in Gagrewal village.
Advertisement

In a major action under the Punjab Government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, the Excise Department on Sunday seized and destroyed 10,500 litres of lahan during a nine-hour search operation along the Sutlej riverbank in Gagrewal village.

The special enforcement drive was conducted on the directions of Excise Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise) Ranjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner Navjit Singh and Excise Officer Sukhdeep Singh Chahal. Excise Inspector Jatinderpal Singh, along with the excise police, led the search operation.

Advertisement

The operation began at 5 am and continued until 2 pm, with teams thoroughly searching various locations along the Sutlej riverbank. During the drive, 10,500 litres of lahan and raw material used in the production of illicit liquor, were recovered and destroyed on the spot.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the department said the drive aimed at curbing the menace of illicit liquor brewing and tightening surveillance in the vulnerable areas along the riverbank. He said such operations were part of the department’s efforts to prevent illegal liquor-related activities and safeguard public health and safety. He reiterated the Excise Department’s commitment to maintain strict vigilance and intensifying enforcement action against those involved in illegal liquor manufacturing and trade under the campaign.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts