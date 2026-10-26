10,500 litres lahan seized near Sutlej riverbank

In a major action under the Punjab Government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, the Excise Department on Sunday seized and destroyed 10,500 litres of lahan during a nine-hour search operation along the Sutlej riverbank in Gagrewal village.

The special enforcement drive was conducted on the directions of Excise Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise) Ranjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner Navjit Singh and Excise Officer Sukhdeep Singh Chahal. Excise Inspector Jatinderpal Singh, along with the excise police, led the search operation.

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The operation began at 5 am and continued until 2 pm, with teams thoroughly searching various locations along the Sutlej riverbank. During the drive, 10,500 litres of lahan and raw material used in the production of illicit liquor, were recovered and destroyed on the spot.

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A spokesperson of the department said the drive aimed at curbing the menace of illicit liquor brewing and tightening surveillance in the vulnerable areas along the riverbank. He said such operations were part of the department’s efforts to prevent illegal liquor-related activities and safeguard public health and safety. He reiterated the Excise Department’s commitment to maintain strict vigilance and intensifying enforcement action against those involved in illegal liquor manufacturing and trade under the campaign.