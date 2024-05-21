106 donate blood in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 20

NGO Voice of the People and residents of Beet area organised a blood donation camp at Shri Vishwakarma Mandir, Adda Jhungian, with the technical support of the PGI, Chandigarh, here on Monday. During the camp, 106 blood donors donated blood. Simran Groups of Companies provided special support for the camp.

Conveners of the NGO Ajaib Singh Boparai and Rakesh Kumar expressed their gratitude to all the blood donors and the doctors and other staff from the PGI. He said youth should donate blood in maximum numbers. Dr Anubhav Gupta and Dr Aishwarya from the PGI said focus should be on quality instead of quantity. On the occasion, a large number of people, including former MLA Love Kumar Goldy, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, OSD to Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Kulwinder Bittu, Sarita Sharma, president of the Sher-e-Punjab Kisan Union Jaswant Singh Bhattal were present.

