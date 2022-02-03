107 candidates stay in contest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

Out of 170 candidates who had filed their papers till yesterday, the Returning Officers on Wednesday rejected 63 and now 107 candidates have been left in fray. Scrutiny of nomination papers started today for all nine Assembly constituencies going to polls on February 20.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the remaining candidates could withdraw their nominations by 3 pm of February 4. Maximum candidates remaining in fray from any constituency are from Phillaur (16). There are 14 candidates from Shahkot, 13 each from Nakodar and Jalandhar West, 12 each from Jalandhar North and Cantt, 10 from Adampur, nine from Kartarpur and eight from Jalandhar Central.

Of these, a total of 31 candidates have filed their papers as Independent candidates while 76 are contesting from various political parties.