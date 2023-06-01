'108 ambulance has assisted over 33,000 patients in past 2 yrs'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

Making pre-hospital care accessible to all parts of Punjab, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, responsible for handling emergency cases, has catered to over 33,416 people in need in Jalandhar from January 2021 to April 2023.

Company officials shared the data with the mediapersons on Wednesday. Of the total cases handled in Jalandhar, there were 1,123 cardiac emergencies, 7,522 medical, 8,900 pregnancy cases, 2,036 road accidental cases and 13,835 other cases. In all, the 108 ambulance service has till now served 26,30,390 people in Punjab.

A fleet of 24 ambulances operate in the area with one advanced life support (ALS) and 23 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. These ambulances operate in rural areas and urban areas of Jalandhar for medical assistance. Managed by trained staff, the ambulances are equipped with pre-hospital medical aid support to ensure quick responsive transportation within the ‘golden hour’ of an emergency.

Extending free emergency healthcare to people in distress, 108 ambulance service in 2022-2023 catered to 15,962 persons in Jalandhar of which cardiac emergencies were 566, medical emergencies 2,466, pregnancy cases were 3588, road accidental cases were 1,249 and other cases were 8,093.

Manish Batra, Project Head, 108 ambulance said: “With 24x7, 365 operational call centres, our aim is to be quick with our medical transfers. As the onslaught Covid-19 increased demand for patient transportation, we have deployed three more ambulances to our fleet since then.”

Timely help

