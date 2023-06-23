108 colleges register with online portal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 22

Having opposed the move of the state government to opt for centralised admission portal, the colleges across the state have finally come on board. As many as 108 colleges from across Punjab had registered with the portal till today.

Demands accepted We got our college registered with the portal today. We had sought a few changes in the portal like giving fee relaxation. We had also demanded that the fresh admissions already done till now from our end be incorporated into the portal, to which officials again agreed. Prof Ajay Sareen, HMV college prinicipal

The process of registration had started a few days back after the members of the Joint Action Committee of the college principals, managements and faculty had met officials of the Higher Education Department. The colleges had given their consent to register for the portal and had in return sought filling up of the vacant posts already approved in 2015.

The principals of the colleges, who had earlier actively participated in the protests and had also announced to boycott the examination, have all now got their colleges registered with the portal. HMV College principal Prof Ajay Sareen said, “We got our college registered with the portal today. We had sought a few changes in the portal like giving fee relaxation to the students who have won prizes in cultural and sports events.

We had also demanded that the fresh admissions already done till now from our end be incorporated into the portal, to which the officials again agreed”.

Prof Anoop Watts, Principal of KRM DAV College, Nakodar, too said that he had got his college registered for the portal after the JAC had consented to follow the directions of the government”.

Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Punjab, confirmed that 108 colleges had registered under the portal till date. “We have set a proper schedule of counselling which we shall follow. Even after the completion of the schedule, if we feel that there are some students still left, we shall accommodate them too”, she explained.

She added that the colleges had requested for filling of some posts. “We have assured them that we shall look into their demand”, the official said.