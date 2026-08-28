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Home / Jalandhar / 108 patients attend free medical check-up camp in Phagwara

108 patients attend free medical check-up camp in Phagwara

The camp was inaugurated by Rajinder Kumar Ruby, who appreciated the society’s initiative and extended his best wishes for its successful organisation

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:19 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Prem Nagar Sewa Society organised a free medical check-up camp at Khera Road with the efforts of former Phagwara Municipal Council president Malkiat Singh Ragotra. The camp was inaugurated by Rajinder Kumar Ruby, who appreciated the society’s initiative and extended his best wishes for its successful organisation.

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During the camp, Dr Kamaljit Kaur Sahni, Medical Officer at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Guru Hargobind Nagar, examined 108 patients and provided them with free medicines according to their medical needs. Patients suffering from fever, cough, itching, high blood pressure and joint pain availed themselves of the facility.

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Dr Sahni urged people to remain vigilant about their health and said residents could avail themselves of free treatment at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Guru Hargobind Nagar. She especially advised patients with chronic ailments to visit the clinic for free tests and treatment.

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The medicines for the camp were provided by Dr Ashok Gumber. Mohan Lal Taneja, Sudha Bedi, Kanta Sharma, Radha Sharma, Sudhir Sharma and members of the senior citizens’ group extended their cooperation in making the camp a success. Kanta Sharma also honoured the chief guest and doctors on the occasion.

Concluding the programme, Prem Nagar Sewa Society president Sudhir Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organisation of the camp, including the medical team and patients. He said society would continue to organise similar public welfare initiatives, particularly in the field of healthcare, in the future.

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