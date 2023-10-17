109 dengue cases in Jalandhar so far

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

With 52 cases in Jalandhar till the first week of September, the total number of dengue cases rose to 109.

As many as 33 fresh cases were reported in September.

Of the total 109 cases, 39 were reported from rural and 70 from urban areas.

A total of 2,031 samples have been tested for dengue in the district.

A total of 3,16,231 houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Of this, 2,43,849 are in the rural and 72,382 in urban areas. Dengue larvae were found at 1,357 places.

The MC teams issued 79 challans and 96 pre-challan notices to violators during the dengue prevention drives. Notably, 140 patients from other districts have also tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar. However, these patients are not counted in the tally of Jalandhar district as they hail from other districts. Health teams have been conducting regular drives and destroying dengue larvae.

