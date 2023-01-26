Rs 10L relief for kin of road accident victims

Hoshiarpur, January 25
The District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, today awarded compensation in cases of road accident deaths through the District Level Committee of Victim Compensation, Hoshiarpur.
The three-member committee passed awards in five cases. These were the cases in which the persons had died in the road accident and the police report of the unidentified persons was accepted by the judicial courts. The committee passed an award of compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the dependent family members of the each victim.
The cases of the persons who die in the road accident go to the courts; the police report of the unidentified person is accepted by the courts in these cases, which are placed in the district-level committee after completing the paperwork of the dependent family members by the DLSA. After the investigation of the case is completed by the committee, the award of compensation to the victim as per the rules is ordered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...