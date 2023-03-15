11 booked for rioting

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police booked 11 residents of Mandala village under attempt to murder and rioting charges. The police have identified Pamindar Singh and his ten associates in this regard. The police said a case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Woman among two POs nabbed

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police arrested a woman-proclaimed offender (PO). The police said the accused had been identified as Kulwindar Kaur, alias Rosi, a resident of Sidhupur village. Kulwindar was wanted in an illicit liquor case. Meanwhile, the Mehatpur police arrested PO Gagandeep, alias Baljit Singh, a resident of Galib Kalan village in Ludhiana, wanted in a kidnapping case.

Couple booked for trespassing

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a couple on the charges of criminal trespass and committing a crime with common intention. The police said the suspects had been identified as Jaswant Singh and his wife Swaran Deep Kaur. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Lange Wal village, complained to the police that the suspects ploughed his fields and removed the demarcation pillars installed by the Revenue Department.