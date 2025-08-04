DT
PT
11 booked in kidnapping, assault case in Hoshiarpur

11 booked in kidnapping, assault case in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:56 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
A serious case of kidnapping and assault has been registered against 11 individuals following a complaint lodged by a woman at the Mehtiana police station.

Salima, the wife of Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Khanoda, reported to the police that her husband had gone out of their house on the evening of July 24 but failed to return. After several hours of not hearing from him, Salima received a message from one of her relatives. The message conveyed that her husband was being assaulted by a group of individuals, which immediately raised her concerns about his safety.

Salima further informed the police that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute. According to her, Mangi, the son of Musa, also a resident of Khanoda, had been attempting to marry her, but she had refused his proposal. This rejection had led to a personal grudge, and Mangi, along with his accomplices, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted her husband.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the 11 accused and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

