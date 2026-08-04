11 Corps GOC visits Sainik School-K’thala, reviews infra and facilities

Lieutenant General Amit Kabthiyal, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 11 Corps, visited Sainik School Kapurthala for an inspection visit on Thursday. During his visit, General Kabthiyal conducted a detailed tour of the historic school building and observed that the grand structure required urgent restoration.

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The visit of General Kabthiyal commenced with the GOC paying floral tributes to the martyrs at the ‘Smriti Sthal’ located within the school premises, expressing his profound respect. Following this, NCC cadets presented him with a ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’.

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The nationally acclaimed school band captivated the audience with a spectacular performance, following which the GOC appreciated the cadets for their exemplary drill and band skills.

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Later, Principal Group Captain I Manoj Menon briefed General Kabthiyal on the school’s administrative aspects, infrastructure projects, NDA preparations and academic initiatives undertaken by the institution towards achieving overall excellence.

General Kabthiyal also interacted with the cadets and enquired about their studies and future ambitions. He was highly impressed by their enthusiasm and zeal. Highlighting the prestige and allure of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he exhorted the cadets to strive for entry into the esteemed institution.

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During his inspection of the school building, the GOC remarked that although the structure is vintage and historically significant, it has deteriorated due to its age and requires urgent maintenance and restoration. Continuing his tour, he visited the hostels and reviewed the repair work being undertaken there.

General Kabthiyal also undertook a windshield tour of the school campus and reviewed the education and training being imparted to cadets. Accompanying General Kabthiyal during the visit were Chief of Staff (COS) of 11 Corps (HQ) and Chairman of the Local Board of Administration Major General PK Singh, SM, Kapurthala; Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal (IAS); and Commander of the 58 Armoured Brigade Brigadier Punarpreet Singh Mann, VSM, SM, among other dignitaries.