11 couples tie knot at mass marriage

Phagwara, November 14
Helping Hands Organisation, Phagwara and Punjab Radio, London, with the support of NRIs today organised a mass marriages of 11 couples at Gurdwara Akalian, Phagwara.
Punjab minister Brahm Shankar Gimpa, MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP leader Santosh Kumar Gogi, Harji Maan, Daljit Raju and Ashok Bhatia were present at the function.
Tek Chand Pooni, Surjit Singh Ghuman, Pindu Johal, Ballu Walia, Vikramjit Singh Bilkhu, KK Sharma, Ashok Kultham, Devinder Kultham, Tara Chand Chumber, Jaswant Singh Gundam, Manpreet Kor Dhami, principal Dr Manjit Singh, Rakesh Banga, Amit Shukla and others were among those present on the occasion.
