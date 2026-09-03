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Home / Jalandhar / 11 hurt as truck hits mini-truck on Ludhiana road

11 hurt as truck hits mini-truck on Ludhiana road

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:14 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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At least 11 persons, including migrant workers and women, were injured after a truck rammed into a mini-truck on the Phagwara-Ludhiana road near Phillaur last evening.

The impact caused the mini-truck to overturn on the road, leaving all 11 occupants injured.

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According to information from the injured persons and their family members, the victims were travelling from Ludhiana towards Amritsar in the mini-truck in connection with work. When they reached near Phillaur, a truck approaching from behind collided with their vehicle. The collision was reportedly so forceful that the mini-truck overturned, leaving all 11 passengers injured.

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Following the accident, emergency assistance was arranged and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara by ambulance. They were admitted and their condition was being monitored by the medical staff.

The truck driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the collision. The police have initiated an investigation and are making efforts to apprehend the truck driver.

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