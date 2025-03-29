11 kids among 16 fall ill after eating noodles in bhandara

Sixteen persons, including 11 children, fell ill after eating noodles in a 'bhandara' at Shinda Baba's religious place in village Binewal.

Children and others have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, for treatment. Their are out of danger. They said as soon as they had noodles, they experienced bloating stomach and started vomiting and having diarrhoea. All of them rushed to the Civil Hospital from CHC-Binewal for treatment. The children were taken to the CHC and two to three children were made to lie down on one bed and were given drips.

After first-aid, they were referred to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. A large number of people are also reported to be ill, who took treatment locally.

Those who fell ill after eating the bhandara were Dhruv Singh (12), Navjot Singh (13), Sanjeev Kumar (17), Vishal Kumar (20), Amit Kumar (21), Kuldeep Singh (26), Samar (9), Rajveer (7), Sukhman Singh (12), Manpreet (7), Rohit (12), Gurpreet (11), Himanshu Sahjal (10), Hairy Singh (10), Veer Singh (8), Parveen (17) , all residents of Beenewal.

Some people had come from Nangal to pay obeisance to Shinda Baba and they had organised the bhandara.

SMO Dr Santokh Ram said the condition of the people who fell ill after eating the food is improving. In emergency, two or three patients had to be lied on one bed. After that, they were shifted to different beds in the wards.