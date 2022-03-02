11 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar district

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The district on Tuesday reported 11 new Covid cases and one death. The case tally in the district reached 78,192. As many as 76,552 persons have recovered, while the number of active cases is 63. The death tally reached 1,577. The victim who succumbed to the virus has been identified as Mahinder Kaur (80) of Daragpur village in Phillaur. Meanwhile, in Nawanshahr, no new cases were reported on Tuesday. TNS

Traffic awareness drive starts today

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday said a special traffic awareness and rules enforcement drive would start from Wednesday. The drive would remain operational till March 11. One ADCP and four ACPs have been assigned the task of promoting knowledge on road safety among people through trainings, campaigns and active participation of schools and colleges. Challans would be issued to those who violate traffic rules. TNS

Woman consumes pesticide, dies

Nurmahal: A 21-year-old woman died after consuming pesticide. Investigating Officer Buta Ram said the deceased has been identified as Manprit Kaur, wife of Gurdip Singh, a resident of Poadharra village. Saman Dhillon, a resident of Sangrundi village, told the police that the deceased consumed a pesticide mistakenly kept in the house and died. The body has been handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination. OC

Two booked for demanding dowry

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked a mother-son duo for dowry harassment. Investigating Officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Manprit Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Khanna, and his mother Jarnail Kaur. Parwindar Kaur, a resident of Mundi Kassu village, complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised in 2016 and he demanded money from her parents for going abroad. She said the mother-son duo started torturing and assaulting her and threw her out of the house and threatened her of dire consequences. A case has been registered. oc

Transformer stolen in Nakodar

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have booked unidentified thieves on the charge of stealing a transformer from farmer’s fields. Jagdev Singh, a resident of Sarihn village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves stole a transformer from his fields. A case has been registered against unidentified accused. OC

Man booked for illegal mining

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a Moga village resident on the charge of illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused, identified as Rannjit Singh of Moga village, was carrying illegally mined sand in his tractor trolley. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.