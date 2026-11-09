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Home / Jalandhar / 110 admitted to hospitals in Jalandhar on Diwali

110 admitted to hospitals in Jalandhar on Diwali

28 suffer burn injuries

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:42 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Fireworks light up the night sky as Jalandhar celebrates Diwali. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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The Diwali celebrations saw a spate of hospital admissions in Jalandhar and adjoining areas with 110 residents seeking treatment at government hospitals for various injuries and emergencies. Of these, 28 suffered firecracker-related injuries, including 28 burn cases, reported across the district.

According to health officials, the Civil Hospital recorded the highest number of admissions during the festival with 80 cases attributed to street fights, assaults and other violent altercations. Besides these, the hospital treated 11 patients for burn injuries and four for eye injuries caused by firecrackers, the officials said.

Seven patients were still admitted to the hospital. Among them was a man in his late 30s who met with an accident while travelling on a motorcycle with his three daughters.

The family was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance around 5 pm. The man and his daughters sustained serious head injuries and were admitted.

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Among those injured by firecrackers was a seven-year-old boy from the Ghas Mandi area. He suffered 17 per cent burns while trying to light a firecracker, sustaining injuries to his face and hands. The boy remained admitted to the hospital while other burn patients were discharged after dressing.

Meanwhile, government health facilities in the peripheral areas of Jalandhar recorded 15 admissions during the celebrations. These included 10 burn cases, three eye injuries and two other cases.

Community Health Centre (CHC)-Kartarpur reported the highest number of burn cases at five. CHC-Shankar in Nakodar recorded four cases, followed by CHC-Lohian Khas with one.

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Dr Jaswinder Sahota, Deputy Medical Commissioner, said no major burn or injury cases had been reported on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

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