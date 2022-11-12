110 stadia to come up across district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

In order to give a boost to sports activities in rural areas, as many as 110 new model playground-cum-stadiums will come up across all the 11 development blocks of the district.

The new stadia will give a fillip to sports activities at village level by providing ultra-modern facilities to budding players.— DC To have ultra-modern facilities A total of 110 playground-cum-stadiums to come up across 11 development blocks.

Playgrounds to include volleyball, football grounds and basketball courts .

To provide ultra-modern facilities to budding players.

Presiding over a review meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Jaspreet Singh, said 10 model playgrounds would be developed at each development block.

Accompanied Additional Deputy Commissioners Varinderpal Singh Bajwa and Major Amit Mahajan, the DC said all these playgrounds would be equipped with modern infrastructure and developed as per the norms of the sports department. He stated the new stadia would further give a fillip to sports activities at village level by providing ultra-modern facilities to budding players.

The state government has approved requisite funds for the entire project, he said adding that these playgrounds included volleyball and basketball courts, football grounds.

The DC also reviewed the progress in the MGNREGA scheme and asked the officials to utilise all the funds available under the scheme. He said a sum of Rs 19.62 crore had been spent during the current fiscal year. The DC also reviewed the progress of registration of new workforce while directing the officials to ensure maximum availability of work under this scheme to mitigate the curse of unemployment from the rural areas.

The DC also reviewed the progress of the registration of new workforce. He directed the officials to ensure maximum availability of work under the MGNREGA scheme to mitigate the rural unemployment.