110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt railway station gets ₹99-cr makeover

After years of delays, the 110-year-old British-era Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station has finally undergone a major transformation.

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Unveiling its upgraded look through a video shared on social media on Tuesday, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu showcased the redeveloped station, highlighting improved passenger amenities and modernised infrastructure.

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The video, titled “Jalandhar Cantt da Shaandar Railway Station”, attracted widespread attention online, with commuters and residents welcoming the makeover of one of Punjab’s key railway junctions.

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According to officials, the station is currently handling the movement of over 62 trains, including Vande Bharat. The redevelopment has been carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore.

The officials said the upgrade has reshaped the Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station, introducing wider platforms, arched-shaped roofing and improved passenger movement areas.

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Platform number 1 has been expanded nearly four times to ease congestion and improve movement during peak hours. All three platforms have been completed under the redevelopment plan, with staircases improving access across levels.

Passenger mobility has also been enhanced with the addition of lifts and escalators, aimed at improving accessibility for elderly passengers and those with reduced mobility. Waiting facilities have been upgraded with expanded seating areas and air-conditioned waiting rooms.

As part of the redevelopment plan, several passenger-focused amenities have also been introduced, including modern ticket counters, food plazas, retail kiosks, and luggage scanning systems to improve security and convenience. Separate dormitory facilities for male and female passengers have also been added to support long distance travellers, requiring rest facilities, the officials said.

The station’s exterior and interior have also been significantly upgraded, featuring a redesigned main entrance with dome style architectural elements improving lighting and ventilation. Heritage themed installations at the entrance showcase Punjabi cultural motifs and traditional artwork, giving the station a distinct regional identity alongside its modernised infrastructure.